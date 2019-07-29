Midlands man killed crashing car into Lexington County house identified by coroner

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The man who died after crashing a car into an area home has been identified as a Midlands resident, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

After the car he was driving ran off the road Sunday night, Myron W. Riley was killed when it collided with a house in the 1000 block of Saint Matthews Road, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 61-year-old Swansea resident was driving west on the highway also known as US-6 about 6:30 p.m. when the wreck occurred, according to the news release.

Riley’s 2003 Mercury ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned before crashing into the home, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to the coroner, Riley was not wearing a seat belt.

He was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash, highway patrol reported.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but the results have not been released, Fisher said.

The deadly wreck is being investigated by highway patrol.