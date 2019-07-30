This Myrtle Beach area golf course is up for a national award for a second time

Dustin Johnson opens new Performance Center at his golf school at TPC Myrtle Beach PGA Tour star and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson hit a few balls for a watching crowd at the opening of a performance center at his golf school at TPC Myrtle Beach. Feb 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PGA Tour star and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson hit a few balls for a watching crowd at the opening of a performance center at his golf school at TPC Myrtle Beach. Feb 27, 2019.

For the second time in 15 years, TPC Myrtle Beach will be considered for a national golf course award.

The Murrells Inlet course has been named the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association’s 2019 Course of the Year, and advances to be considered for the National Golf Course Owners Association’s annual course of the year honor.

The NGCOA implemented the award process in 1996, and the TPC is the first course to win the South Carolina award twice, having also won the honor in 2005.

The TPC was considered for the state honor as the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association’s Course of the Year, and was selected over state finalists from three other regions – the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes, Oak Point at Kiawah Island, and the Country Club of Lexington.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re thrilled the TPC is representing Myrtle Beach and the state of South Carolina and we’re optimistic they’ll bring home the national award in January,” said MBAGCOA executive director Tracy Conner.

Voting for the national honor will occur during a NGCOA board meeting in December and the winner will be presented its award during the annual NGCOA Golf Business Conference from Jan. 20-22, 2020 in Orlando Fla.

Past Myrtle Beach winners International World Tour Golf Links in 2003 and Grande Dunes Resort Course in 2008 won the national honor.

Additionally, another five Myrtle Beach regional winners — Burning Ridge Golf Club, Wild Wing Plantation, Tradition Club, Arrowhead Country Club and the Myrtle Beach King’s North Course — also captured the state award.

The MBAGCOA and SCGCOA evaluate course of the year nominees on four criteria: quality of the golf course, quality of the ownership and management, contribution to the community, and contribution to the game.

TPC, a 6,950-yard par-72 that was designed by Tom Fazio with input from Lanny Wadkins, opened in 1999 as a joint venture between PGA Tour Properties and the Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday marketing cooperative.

The course is now owned and operated by Founders Group International, which said it has invested more than $1 million in the TPC facility in recent years, including a 2018 bunker renovation project that included the installation of the Better Billy Bunker system.

The TPC hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Myrtle Beach Regional in May, annually hosts the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and hosted the Senior Tour Championship shortly after its opening in 1999.

TPC Myrtle Beach is also involved in the community, annually providing more than $25,000 in greens fees to various charities and donating land that houses the charitable Dustin Johnson Foundation. TPC, like all FGI courses, also donated a percentage of revenue from local rounds in October to victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.

FGI will create a video to submit to the NGCOA as part of its presentation.