Man on a mission after losing late wife’s wedding rings during Myrtle Beach vacation

A North Carolina man was vacationing in Myrtle Beach last weekend when he lost a special necklace.

The necklace holds Patrick Waddell and his late wife’s wedding rings.

“It had mine and my late wife’s wedding rings on it looped together so that they can’t be separated,” Waddell said. “It’s been so hard to rehash this and talk about it.”

Waddell’s wife, Sheri, died from colon cancer four years ago. Now, Waddell, who was staying at Ocean Lakes Family Campground at site 3026 on Saturday when his necklace went missing, is on a mission to find the rings he and his wife wore during their 16-year marriage.

“I miss the rings, but I miss my wife more than anything. As far as I’m concerned, we’ll always be married,” Waddell tearfully said. “I can’t begin to tell you what it would mean to get them back.”

If anyone finds the necklace and/or rings, call 704-408-5054.