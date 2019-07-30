South Carolina

Baby found at a Charlotte hotel dies at hospital, police say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 1-year-old baby died at a hospital after police said they found the child in need of medical attention at a Best Western hotel Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

A police press release had no details on a suspected cause of death, but said officers were looking for witnesses in the area of the Best Western Sterling Hotel & Suites, in the 200 block of East Woodlawn Road.

Medic took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information should call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  