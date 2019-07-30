Major Jet Ski accident on Hilton Head. Coroner on the way to scene, authorities say

Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

Law enforcement agencies and first responders, including the coroner, were on the scene of a Jet Ski collision with injuries Tuesday afternoon off Hilton Head Island in the area of Mackay’s Creek, authorities said.

The Bluffton Township Fire District was dispatched to the area around 12:40 p.m. for a “head injury in the water,” spokesperson Capt. Lee Levesque said.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said his office received a notification and was on the way to the scene around 2 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead investigating agency.

Several emergency crews were still on scene at Hilton Head Harbor around 2:20 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.