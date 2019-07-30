Several homes destroyed in large fire in Columbia subdivision, fire department says

The Columbia Fire Department is battling multiple house fires in a subdivision.

Three homes have been destroyed by a large fire Tuesday in a Richland County subdivision, the Columbia Fire Department said.

About 50 firefighters responded to call just before 7 p.m. about a blaze on Founders Lake Court off Summit Ridge Drive, spokesman Mike DeSumma said in an interview with The State.

“It ripped through three homes,” DeSumma said.

The 2-alarm fire started in one house and quickly spread to two others, DeSumma said. A fourth home was damaged by the heat of the fire, which was under control by around 8 p.m., the fire department reported.

Fire fighters remain on the scene putting out hot spots, according to DeSumma.

No civilians were injured by the smoke and flames, but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, DeSumma said.

Information on the firefighter’s condition was not available.

No estimate has been placed on the damage caused by the fire, but the three homes are total losses, the fire department said.

The Richland County Fire Marshal is expected to investigate the blaze, according to DeSumma who said there were no early indications of a cause.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.