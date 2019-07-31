He was shot, run over twice and beaten with 2x4 -- for disrespecting mom, SC cops say

This is the area where a crowd chased the victim down the street and cornered him in a parking lot, police say. Street View image from Oct. 2018. © 2019 Google

A South Carolina man had to be hospitalized this week after he was chased down by a group of people, shot, run over twice, and beaten with a two-by-four-- all for disrespecting his mom, police told Fox Carolina and other news outlets.

News outlets have not reported the man’s condition and his identity has not been released.

Investigators say the ordeal started around midnight Monday and multiple police reports show it spread across several blocks in west Spartanburg before reaching a violence climax on West Main Street, Fox Carolina said.

The victim told police he likely “got what he deserved” during the melee after he struck his mother “three times on the side of her head” that evening, according to TV station WSPA.

He declined to tell police who came to his mother’s defense, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, the station said.

A series of police reports say the violence began with an argument, which led to a shooting, which led to a “group of people” chasing the victim several blocks to a parking lot on West Main Street, reported GoUpstate.com. The victim “was struck by an unidentified vehicle” during the chase, then hit by another vehicle as he ran from the parking lot, the site reported.

At that point, he “was beaten up by several people, who hit him with a 2x4 plank,” the news outlet said.

