South Carolina

Death reported at SC Whole Foods, police say. Store closed for investigation

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A South Carolina Whole Foods is closed Friday after someone died in the store Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

The Whole Foods store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, will be closed until Saturday morning so police can investigate the death, WCBD reports.

Police said they went to the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday after a report of a dead body in the bathroom, The Moultrie News reports.

“The preliminary investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger,” police spokesman Chip Googe told WCSC. “This investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available.”

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

A note on the Whole Foods Market website did not give details, stating, “Mount Pleasant will be closed on Friday, August 2. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  