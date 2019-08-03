Man found dead in wrecked car on I-20 didn’t die from crash

Authorities say they found a body in a wrecked car on Interstate 20 in South Carolina, but the man didn't die in the crash.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 48-year-old Marcus Wilson's body was found after his vehicle wrecked into a guardrail on I-20 near the state Highway 555 exit around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Watts says an autopsy determined the wreck did not kill Wilson. But the coroner said in a statement he will need results from more tests to determine the cause of death.

State troopers are helping investigate the death.