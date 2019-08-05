Benedict College named ‘HBCU of the Year’ by national organization

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict’s new president’s life For Benedict College's new president, Roslyn Artis, her first experience with a Historically Black College left a lasting memory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For Benedict College's new president, Roslyn Artis, her first experience with a Historically Black College left a lasting memory

Benedict College has received top honors from a national organization that focuses on historically black colleges and universities.

HBCU Digest —short for historically black colleges and universities — awarded Benedict with its highest annual honor, “HBCU of the year,” during a Friday awards ceremony, the organization said on Twitter.

“It was an honor to be in the midst of HBCUs across the country and to celebrate our achievements in academics, sports, and individual achievements, and that makes our win extra special,” Emmanuel Lalande, the vice president for enrollment management at Benedict College, said in a press release.

Benedict College, a private, baptist school with an enrollment of 2,100 in Columbia, was nominated for six total awards, including “Best Female President” and “Board of Trustees of the Year,” according to the release.

Last year, Benedict President Roslyn Artis took home the award for Female President of the Year.

During Artis’ tenure, she has been credited with improving the school’s financial standing, cutting tuition and launching its first ever graduate program, according to previous articles from The State.