South Carolina
Registered sex offender charged with abusing child, Columbia police say
A registered sex offender was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 7-year-old child, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.
Police said Clayton T. Jones committed a lewd act on a little girl, according to a news release.
The 29-year-old touched the child “in a sexual manner,” on June 23, police said. Jones is a registered sex offender in Richland County, according to the news release.
A police spokeswoman told The State the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Gist Street, which is a rental complex, and is on the opposite side of Gervais Street from EdVenture Children’s Museum.
The child did not know Jones before the assault occurred, according to the news release. The 7-year-old told her mother about the abuse, and she called the police.
Jones is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.
