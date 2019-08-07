Man fatally shot in Columbia, say police who are searching for teen

Devin Rowe, 18, is wanted for questioning by the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department

A South Carolina teenager is wanted for questioning about a fatal shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Devin Rowe, who police said has information that can help their investigation into the shooting, according to a tweet.

Rowe, who is also wanted on arrest warrants for burglary, is not being called a suspect in the shooting, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Putnam Street, police said on Twitter. That is near the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

Alphonso Rowe, 77, was identified as the man who was shot and later died at an area hospital, according to police.

Messages left with the police inquiring if the teen and Alphonso Rowe were related were not immediately answered.

Anyone who sees Devin Rowe is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Devin Rowe was wanted for a July 9 break-in and robbery from a home on North Beltline Boulevard, police tweeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

