‘Go big or go home’: Myrtle Beach teen auditions for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

A Myrtle Beach teen made her way down to Dallas, Texas, just a week before high school graduation to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Charley Trout, 18, recently made her debut on the first episode of CMT’s Making The Team, but, unfortunately, did not make it through the first round.

“It was so exciting — such a good experience,” said Trout, a 2019 graduate of the Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.

In deciding about auditioning, the teen said, “I thought, might as well go big or go home.”

So, she made her way to Dallas for spring break to get some tips from girls who knew the DCC squad the best.

Trout, who auditioned as No. 236, trained with three former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders before the first round of auditions, which is when about five hopeful cheerleaders dance at once with their own moves to a song. She practiced to many different genres of music because those auditioning aren’t told what song will be played when it’s their time to audition in front of the judges.

“Hi, everyone. My name is Charley Ann. I’m 18 years old and I will be graduating high school next Friday,” she said, introducing herself in the first round.

And when “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers started to play, Trout said she gave it her all.

“I pulled out everything I had,” she said. “I even did a back handspring.”

Courtesy of Charley Trout

But, later that day, when the famous board was rolled out with handwritten numbers, Trout did not see 236.

“I was upset at first,” she said, adding she was happy for the girls whose numbers were on the board. “I felt really supported even though my number wasn’t on that board.”

Trout said she will “for sure” try out again in the future, and she has been stretching each day and visiting the gym to stay in shape.

“Now I feel mentally prepared because I’ve been there before,” she said.

Trout is the daughter of Chris and Nan Trout and has been a life-long dancer in the Myrtle Beach area. She grew up cheering on allstar cheer squads and dancing at area studios.

As for what’s next, Trout is now studying business management and real estate at Coastal Carolina University.