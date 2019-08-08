Man who flashed teen at library also pretended to be a cop, Columbia police say

Brandon Aquil Hamed Eggleston was charged with indecent exposure and other crimes, the Columbia Police Department said. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

A South Carolina man has been banned from the Richland County Library and faces criminal charges after flashing his genitals to a teen girl, the Columbia Police Department said Thursday.

Brandon Aquil Hamed Eggleston turned himself in Wednesday night following an incident at the main branch of the public library on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia, police said in a news release.

On Monday, the 34-year-old exposed himself to a 14-year-old at the library, according to the news release.

After the child told her mother about the incident, she informed library staff who reported it to police, and provided surveillance footage of the flashing, according to the release.

The day before getting naked at the library, Eggleston is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer, police said.

A Columbia Police officer on patrol at Tamarind Apartments in the 100 block of Stoneridge Drive said Eggleston approached the officer and claimed to be a courtesy officer at the complex and working as a deputy for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release. That is near the intersection of Greystone Boulevard and Interstate 126.

Information on why Eggleston approached the officer was not available.

Eggleston was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with indecent exposure and impersonating a law enforcement officer, police said.

During a court hearing, Eggleston’s bond was set at $50,000, and the judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor while banning him from all Richland County libraries, according to the release.

Police say he remains behind bars, and ask anyone with information about this incident, or similar incidents, to report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

