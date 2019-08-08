Columbia man killed in car crash identified by Richland County Coroner

A Columbia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. jbell@thesunnews.com

A Columbia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

Frances M. Deberry, 72, died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The wreck occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 78900 block of Winnsboro Road in Columbia, according to the release.

Deberry was driving a vehicle that ran off the left side of the road and flipped, Watts said.

An autopsy showed that Deberry’s cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation, according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.