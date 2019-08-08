Children’s hospital doctor sexually abused 11-year-old patient daily, Columbia police say

David Thomas Randolph was charged with assault and battery. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

A doctor at a Richland County children’s hospital was arrested on charges that he sexually abused a boy who was his patient, the Columbia Police Department said.

The abuse occurred on a daily basis, from May 20-25, police said Thursday in a news release.

David Thomas Randolph, a 28-year-old senior pediatric resident at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, repeatedly touched an 11-year-old patient’s genitals during the boy’s stay, according to the news release.

An investigation showed the boy’s medical condition did not require the daily genital examination, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Randolph was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to the release.

After his bond was set at $50,000, Randolph was released from the Richland County jail, police said.

Information on Randolph’s employment status with the hospital was not available.

If convicted, the maximum punishment Randolph would face under South Carolina law would be three years in prison and a $2,500 fine, according to David Aylor Law Offices.

Anyone with information on this incident, or similar incidents, is asked to to report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme