South Carolina
Horry County coroner identifies man who drowned off Myrtle Beach shore
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who was found dead off the Myrtle Beach shore Sunday afternoon.
Deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 70-year-old Michael Valentine from Freehold, New Jersey, died at Grand Strand Medical Center Sunday afternoon following an incident on the beach near 71st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The death has been ruled an accidental drowning, McSpadden said.
Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.
