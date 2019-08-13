‘Maybe a key to long life is gratitude’: Myrtle Beach man celebrates 100th birthday

Senior health: eat well, live longer Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices to help them live longer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheran Watkins of the Mississippi State University Extension Service gives seniors some advice on making wise food choices to help them live longer.

On his 100th birthday Saturday, Oscar Sanchez decided he didn’t need his walker to walk to his party after his physical therapy session.

Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Little River threw the party to celebrate Sanchez, one of the the facility’s patients since Aug. 1, according to a release. He came to the rehab center after a fall while picking pears from a tree in his yard, causing him to fracture his neck.

“I survived, and I had the strength to keep going,” Sanchez said about overcoming sickness and other challenges during his life.

Surrounded by family, friends, patients and staff, Sanchez, a Myrtle Beach resident, was showered with hugs, cards and gifts.

“Just seeing him walk from therapy to the day room today on his 100th birthday just touches me,” said Deirdre Faulk, nurse supervisor at the inpatient rehabilitation hospital. “It is a huge, huge accomplishment.”

The “superstar patient” has shown humor and gratitude during his time at the center, the release states.

“He is just always pleasant and smiling,” said Peg O’Hearn, a registered nurse at the rehabilitation hospital who came in on her day off Saturday for the birthday party. “He’s always so nice and is always thanking the staff. Maybe a key to long life is gratitude.”