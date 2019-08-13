Phish bringing tour to South Carolina for extended stay later this year

Phish will perform three concerts in South Carolina as part of an upcoming tour. The Kansas City Star

Legendary jam band Phish announced its schedule for an upcoming tour, and it includes a three-night stay in South Carolina.

Phish will close its fall tour by playing three concerts at the North Charleston Coliseum, according to the band’s website. The shows are scheduled for Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

Tickets for Phish’s residency in the Palmetto State will go on sale on Aug. 23 at noon, online at Live Nation.

But prior to that, fans can register for tickets in an online lottery on the band’s website. Registration for the lottery will end at 10 a.m. Monday, before the tickets are on sale for the general public.

Those picked in the lottery will be informed by Wednesday, Aug. 21, but lottery winners “will not know your seat locations until after your order is finalized and it is non-refundable,” according to the website.

Like the Grateful Dead before them, Phish has a dedicated legion of fans who travel the country to see them perform live, so tickets likely won’t be available for long.

This is the fifth time that Phish will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum in the past 25 years, with the most recent performance coming in October 2016, according to Phish Net. They have played multiple shows at the South Carolina venue in the past, but never three nights in a row.

In addition to being the only dates in the Carolinas scheduled for the upcoming tour, this will be Phish’s only performances in the Southeast.

Phish is coming off a headlining performance at the Bonnaroo festival in June, SPIN reported.

The dates are three months after Hootie & the Blowfish will perform an extended stay in South Carolina, The State reported. The group is bringing its reunion tour to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for three shows Sept. 11-13.

Like Hootie & the Blowfish, Phish was formed while the band members were college students. Phish was founded at the University of Vermont in 1983 when front man Trey Anastasio posted flyers looking to form a band, according to the group’s website.

Since 1985, the group’s lineup has included Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon and Page McConnell, and they have sold more than 8 million albums and DVDs in the U.S., according to the website.

They play an eclectic style of music that features funk, rock, psychedelic, folk, bluegrass and more.

