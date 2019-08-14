Fake ICE poster in SC tells immigrants they can’t stop agents from entering homes

Screen Grab/Occam Immigration

A fake flyer was found in South Carolina saying the city of North Charleston is allowing federal immigration agents to search residents’ homes without a warrant.

If ICE officials knock on your day, the poster says, “you have no right to say no.”

The flyer, which makes false claims, features what appears to be a seal from the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

North Charleston police were “made aware” Tuesday of the flyer, which was posted along a street, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

“NCPD is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for its posting,” the sheriff’s office said.

The information in the flyer is incorrect: ICE agents are not allowed to enter someone’s home or workplace without a search warrant.