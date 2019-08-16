South Carolina

‘It jolted me, honey.’ Video shows lightning strike SC man holding umbrella, he says

A school counselor in South Carolina posted a dramatic video to Facebook on Friday showing the precise moment lightning struck him as he walked in an apparent rainstorm.

Romulus McNeill said on Facebook that cameras caught his “crazy experience with lightning” before he was able to “motor scoot out of there without any major injuries.”

“It jolted me, honey,” McNeill said in a comment on the video. “I just knew I was done.”

McNeill appears to drop the umbrella as soon as it’s struck, the video shows. He then picks it back up and takes off running.

It was not immediately clear on Friday when or where the video was taken. According to Facebook, McNeill lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

An Apopka, Florida canine police officer escaped injury this week after a bolt of lightning struck very near the police department parking lot. The bolt knocked out the power to the building and damaged multiple electrical transformers.

