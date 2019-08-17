Sumter deputies seek 2 suspects in shooting that injured man, woman and child

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who investigators say shot into a home injuring three, including a child.

The men fired into a house in the American Mobile Home Plaza on the 4400 block of Broad Street at about 8 p.m. Friday, deputies said. Investigators said four people were inside — a man, woman, 7-year-old girl and a younger boy. The man, woman and girl were shot. The boy escaped the bullets, according to deputies.

Paramedics took the three to hospitals. The man was in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. He and the girl were brought to Columbia for treatment. The woman underwent surgery in Sumter and is in stable condition as of Saturday, Maj. Allen Dailey said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a home invasion. They have no details on the two suspects other than they’re believed to be male.

Ballistic evidences was gathered when investigators processed the scene Friday. That processing continued Saturday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “submit a tip.”