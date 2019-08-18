Lexington man killed in motorcycle crash identified by Richland County coroner

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A Lexington man was killed Friday night when he was in a collision while riding a motorcycle, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of St. Andrews Road, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That is in Columbia, near the intersection with Lake Murray Boulevard.

After the wreck, Wade William Brentlinger was rushed to an area hospital where he died at about 8:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The 39-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died of blunt force injuries to the head, Watts said after performing an autopsy Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Irmo Police Department.

This was the latest deadly collision involving motorcycle rider on a Midlands road in the past month.

A 20-year-old Columbia man was killed July 31st, when he crossed solid double yellow lines when trying to pass on the left of a turning SUV and his motorcycle crashed, according to The State.

On July 29th, a 19-year-old Irmo man riding a motorcycle was killed when he hit a tractor-trailer while attempting to change lanes on Interstate 26, The State reported.

Later that night, a 32-year-old Gilbert man died when the motorcycle he was riding on SC-6 crossed the center line and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler heading in the opposite direction, according to The State. That wreck temporarily closed Lake Murray Dam.

