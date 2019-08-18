Police say South Carolina driver dies while fleeing

A driver has died in upstate South Carolina after authorities say he tried to flee a sheriff's deputy.

Anderson County Sheriff's Sgt. J.T. Foster tells local news outlets a deputy tried to stop a tan SUV early Sunday morning for speeding, failing to stop at a traffic signal and reckless driving.

Instead, the SUV sped away. As the deputy chased the vehicle, it left road near Anderson, striking an embankment and a tree around 1:45 a.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Taken to a hospital, the driver died there from injuries suffered in the crash.

Authorities are not yet naming the person who died.