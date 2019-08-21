Remains found in Georgia might belong to woman killed in South Carolina, police say

FBI forensic artist creates facial models to help identify remains Lisa Bailey, a forensic artist at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, creates facial approximations of unidentified individuals using models of their skulls and anthropologist reports. Approximately 4,400 unidentified remains are found in th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lisa Bailey, a forensic artist at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, creates facial approximations of unidentified individuals using models of their skulls and anthropologist reports. Approximately 4,400 unidentified remains are found in th

Human remains found in Georgia could belong to a woman police say was murdered in South Carolina in April.

The remains were found earlier this week near the Atlanta Police Academy, and police say they could be related to the murder of Tara Echavarria, which happened in Florence County in April of this year, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining the remains to confirm the victim’s identity, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have been searching for Echavarria’s remains since the April incident and traveled to Atlanta several times to do so, the sheriff’s office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cecelia Elaine Knox has been charged with the murder of Echavarria, while two others — Jana Lynn Knox and Jimmy Lee Knox — were charged with accessory after the fact of murder, the sheriff’s office said. All three are being held at the Florence County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our Investigators have done an excellent job of handling this sad and difficult case,” Sheriff William C. Barnes said, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. “We look forward to obtaining the results of the forensic examination soon, which will hopefully allow the family of Ms. Echavarria to obtain some degree of closure.”

No other information has been released.