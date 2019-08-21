Auto parts manufacturer opening Conway plant with plans to add 115 new jobs

City of Conway going through a revitalization The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants.

An automobile parts manufacturer will soon open a new plant in Conway with plans to add more than 100 jobs during the next five years.

New Jersey-based CRP Industries Inc. is expected to begin operating the newly built 50-square-foot facility in mid-September, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Revenue.

The plant, located at 3084 Bashor Road near Worksman Cycles, will initially be used only to manufacture advances electric power steering systems under CRP’s brand, AAE, but the plan is to expand to other products.

“After completing extensive due diligence on several potential new locations for our expanded operations, we chose Conway and Horry County because of their workforce, their focus on supporting new businesses as demonstrated by strong financial and administrative assistance to our project, and the technical partnership offered by Horry Georgetown Technical College,” CRP CEO Dan Schildge said in the release.

Sandy Davis, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said the manufacturer was offered a standard incentive grant of up to $100,000 once they reach 115 employees and $2.5 million invested.

