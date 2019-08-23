Sex sting nets 21 arrests — including a mom with baby in her car, SC cops say

What to do if you suspect human trafficking If you notice suspicious activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you notice suspicious activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

A mom accused of taking a baby to a prostitution deal was one of 21 people arrested in a South Carolina sex sting, officials say.

Spartanburg County deputies say the woman had her small child in tow during an undercover operation that ran from Tuesday to Wednesday.

“She comes with her 10-month-old in the car with her to turn a trick,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said, according to WSPA.

The woman left the baby behind while she was “engaging in prostitution,” the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Also located in the vehicle was a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, and a firearm which was in a backpack,” the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The mom was charged, and the child went into protective custody, the release says.

The woman and 20 others were arrested after a two-day investigation that targeted prostitution and human trafficking, WHNS reports.

Wright says some of those arrested could be “human trafficking victims” and didn’t reveal several of their names, the station reports.

Spartanburg County authorities say they teamed up with Homeland Security Investigations for the sting, which also netted gun- and drug-related charges.

During the operation, undercover officers talked to people “in the commercial sex trade ” and caught men responding to an online solicitation ad, according to Spartanburg County deputies.

The focus was to help human trafficking victims, the sheriff’s office says.