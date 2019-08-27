Residents don’t trust reports that SC city water is safe

Officials of a South Carolina city say it has safe drinking water, but a lack of trust has left residents relying on bottled water or springs outside city limits.

The Post and Courier reports Denmark officials cite state and federal reports ruling the water safe, but nearly half the city's 3,000 residents don't seem to care. They reported having brown, foul-smelling, sediment-filled water last year.

The founder of the Denmark Citizens for Safe Water group, Deanna Miller-Berry, says there are no quality tests residents would believe.

Denmark for years used a pool disinfectant not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in an area drinking water well. That well was taken offline and the chemical never touched the city's remaining three drinking wells, but for some, the damage was already done.