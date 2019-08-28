Baby found in Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine has died, Horry Coroner says

What is an child neglect charge in South Carolina Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

The infant found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine has died.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed the baby died Tuesday morning. Police officials could not be immediately reached to see if additional charges would be added in the case.

Myrtle Beach police previously charged the baby’s parents, Geames Kena Ratliff and Laquena Lanishia Bostic, with five counts each of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of possession of cocaine. Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Officers went to the Camelot Resort, 2000 N. Ocean Blvd, on Sunday for an unresponsive infant. Officers searched the hotel room and found a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, near the child’s bottle.

The child was initially in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the warrants.

Four other children stayed in the room, according to the report.