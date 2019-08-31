Coastal South Carolina county hires emergency manager

A South Carolina coastal county has picked a new emergency manager.

Georgetown County has hired Brandon Ellis to handle its response to hurricanes and other natural and manmade disasters.

Ellis has most recently worked as a regional emergency manager for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and lives in Pawleys Island.

Ellis was a volunteer firefighter while in college and before taking the job with the state, ran Marion County's emergency agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ellis will start his new job on Sept. 16, replacing Sam Hodge. Hodge retires Aug. 31 after 12 years as the county's emergency manager.