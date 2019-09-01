South Carolina
Bar shooting in Richland County being investigated after one person is hospitalized
Sheriff to gun offenders: ‘We are going to put a target on them’
An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Columbia-area bar early Sunday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Tony’s Lounge in Eastover, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That is near Big T Bar-B-Q on Congaree Road.
The man who was shot was taken to Prisma Health Richland, according to the news release. Information on his condition was not available.
There was no word on a possible suspect, or suspects, or a motive for the gunfire.
The shooting comes days after a suspect was arrested in another Richland County bar shooting where two men were killed and two others were injured.
Ernest Condre Bethel was taken into custody Friday in Thomasville, N.C., Sheriff Leon Lott said of the man suspected of the Aug. 22 shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
