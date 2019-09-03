South Carolina
SC police investigating after woman’s body found on side of road
A 33-year-old woman was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning, 8 hours after she reportedly left her family’s hotel room to walk her dog, according to a press release from Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Erin Christine Rose was pronounced dead Sunday morning at 7:55 a.m. by Greenville Police and Greenville County EMS. She was found by two joggers off Millennium Drive near Laurens Road and I-85, the press release said.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, Rose had no obvious traumatic injuries, the press release said. Greenville County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, Sept. 2.
The report said Rose was staying with family at the Red Roof Inn, which is located less than a mile from where Rose’s body was found. Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday evening, Rose reportedly took her dog for a walk but did not return, her family reported her missing early Sunday morning, the release said.
No information about the dog was made immediately available.
An investigation conducted by Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office is ongoing.
