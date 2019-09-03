Here’s what SC’s Midlands should expect from Hurricane Dorian, weather service says

Hurricane Dorian’s latest track, possible impacts on Charlotte area and the Carolinas Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

Those living in some Midlands communities of South Carolina can expect to see tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Dorian as early as Wednesday afternoon, officials said Tuesday.

The eastern counties in the Midlands — Orangeburg, Clarendon, and Sumter Counties — are most likely to see the wind and rain effects of Dorian, according to a release from the National Weather Service.

The southeastern portions of Orangeburg and Clarendon counties could see up to five inches of rain, depending on where the storm moves.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Dorian is sitting atop the Bahamas, roughly 105 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach in Florida. The category 3 hurricane has maximum, sustained winds of 120 miles per hour and is expected to move to the northwest this morning, according to the release.

Last week, the hurricane was projected to strike the southeast part of the United States head-on. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday. However, that projection has changed.

“Dorian will most likely stay offshore, but a shift to the west and an increased threat to the Midlands...cannot be totally ruled out,” according to the National Weather Service release.

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service has not issued any hurricane or tropical storm watches or warnings for the Midlands.

However, those in South Carolina’s coastal counties — still in the “cone of uncertainty” — are still being advised to evacuate, according to a previous article from The State.

