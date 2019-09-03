SC Lowcountry now under hurricane warning, watch issued for NC coast

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the South Carolina Lowcountry, including Hilton Head and Charleston, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center also issued a hurricane watch for the rest of the South Carolina coast and all of North Carolina’s coastal communities.

Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm with maximum winds at 110 mph. Dorian is weaker than it was when it began to batter the Bahamas, but is still a dangerous storm.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. briefing Tuesday.

“The risk of life-threatening storm surge continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina,” the NHC said.