Thursday morning update: Eastern Midlands counties expected to see hurricane impacts

Hurricane Dorian jumps back up to major Cat 3 storm as it moves to Carolinas Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 11pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 11pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas.

Eastern counties in the Midlands are expected to feel impacts from Hurricane Dorian beginning on Thursday.

Six counties continue under tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches, according to a 5:30 a.m. update from the Columbia bureau of the National Weather Service. Those counties are:

▪ Bamberg

▪ Orangeburg

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Calhoun

▪ Clarendon

▪ Sumter

▪ Lee

If Hurricane Dorian — which strengthened again into a Category 3 overnight — continues on its projected path, the eastern Midlands could receive up to 5 inches of rain in some areas and tropical storm force winds. These counties could experience some local flooding, according to the NWS briefing.

The most intense effects outside of the South Carolina coast could be felt along Interstate 95, though tropical storm force wind gusts could reach further into the Midlands, the briefing said.

Meteorologists at the Columbia bureau do not anticipate tornadoes spinning out from Hurricane Dorian.

As the powerful storm scraped its way up to the South Carolina coast, easternmost counties braced for the effects of storm surge. By Thursday morning, tens of thousands were without power. Forecasters warn Hurricane Dorian’s eye will be “dangerously close,” if not on top of, the coast on Thursday.