Suspect rendered aid to victim after Charlotte road rage shooting, cops say

A driver “rendered aid” to a victim after shooting him during a road rage confrontation in north Charlotte late Wednesday, police said. But the victim was found dead at the scene.

The victim and the shooter were involved in a wreck about 8:45 p.m., pulled into a parking lot at West Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street, and began arguing, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The victim left his car and was shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CMPD release.

“The suspect remained on scene and rendered aid to the victim,” according to the release.

Officers said they were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday and that they were looking for no other suspects.

Police had yet to release the names and ages of those involved or announce charges by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.

