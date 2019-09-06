‘Unexpectedly unremarkable’ beach erosion on Hilton Head from Hurricane Dorian

A paddle boarder maneuvers around a wave at Burkes Beach following Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

An eroded piece of beach on Hilton Head Island’s southern tip showed what kind of energy Hurricane Dorian carried as it swept up the south Atlantic coast this week.

But fortunately for Hilton Head, that was about the only spot on the city’s 12-mile shoreline that suffered the fury of Dorian.

Despite early indications that the island resort’s beaches would be heavily eroded, virtually all of them held up during the hurricane, the town’s chief engineer said Thursday.

Scott Liggett, the town’s director of public projects and facilities, said the storm caused surprisingly little beach erosion, even failing to wash away a row of dunes being cultivated to protect oceanfront property.

Before the storm, officials were worried about erosion — and early indications were that the storm would pound away at the oceanfront. A day before the storm, the ocean was rising higher on beaches than usual.

“We would classify the damage as falling in the minor category,’’ Liggett said. “It was unexpectedly unremarkable to my mind. The beach appeared to do fairly well.’’

Beach erosion is a major concern for officials in oceanfront resorts like Hilton Head. The shores naturally erode, causing communities to spend millions of dollars on renourishment to keep beaches wide for tourists and to protect seaside homes and hotels. On Hilton Head, island leaders have spent about $32 million since 2016 on beach-widening projects, but some of that sand washed away in Hurricane Matthew three years ago.

Farther up the coast from Hilton Head Island, Dorian was having more powerful effects on seaside communities from Charleston to Myrtle Beach. The storm surge was so great on the Grand Strand it reportedly flooded areas well away from shore.

The lack of erosion on the beach at Hilton Head didn’t surprise Duane Heighton of Bluffton. He was on the strand at Coligny Circle about mid-day Thursday.

“It was pretty lame,’’ he said.

The only noticeable place where erosion took a toll on the beach was on the extreme south end of Hilton Head Island near Sea Pines, Liggett said.

Beach erosion was apparent near the Harbour Town pier, where blustery winds were more noticeable than on other sections of beach.

“We had a small area of erosion and scarping on the very toe of the island, the south end,’’ Liggett said. “I would classify that as minor erosion in a small-scale, localized area.’’