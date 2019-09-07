South Carolina

Charlotte police officer charged with DWI, failing to stop at a red light

Nicholas Ivy-Brooks
Nicholas Ivy-Brooks Mecklenburg County jail

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and failure to stop at a red light in Pineville early Saturday.

Nicholas Ivy-Brooks works patrol as a probationary officer assigned to the CMPD Central Division, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The 23-year-old Brooks was hired by CMPD on Oct. 22, 2018, police said. All CMPD officers serve a year’s probation after they are sworn in.

Pineville Police arrested Brooks at about 2:40 a.m., jail records show. He was not listed as an inmate later Saturday morning.

“As is standard procedure when an officer is accused of a crime, a separate internal investigation will be conducted by the CMPD,” according to the release.

