She offered to check on a home after Hurricane Dorian, instead she robbed it, cops say

A 32-year-old told a Surfside Beach resident she would check on her home after Hurricane Dorian; instead she stole items and checks, police say.

Horry County police charged Lyndsey Marie Hanson with first-degree burglary, forgery less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance and larceny $2,000 or less in connection to the incident.

Officers went to a Chandler Drive residence on Saturday for the reported burglary. The 58-year-old victim said she left the area on Aug. 30, according to a police report.

On Sept. 3, the victim contacted Hanson and asked her to put down the hurricane shade ahead of Hurricane Dorian hitting the Myrtle Beach area, according to the report. Hanson said she would and she would also go by the property after the storm to check for damage.

The victim told police that was the only time she gave Hanson permission to enter the home, according to the report.

A friend, who also checked on the home, told the victim that Hanson was still in the residence after she had permission. The victim asked the friend, who was a locksmith, to change the locks at the residence, the report states. On Sept. 6, an Horry County police officer went to the home and served a trespassing notice to Hanson.

The next day, the victim arrived home and said several items, three bottles of prescription medication and checks were missing, according to the report.

The victim said two checks were forged in Hanson’s name and she cashed them for a total of $125, the report states.

Hanson remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $8,000 bond.