SC skateboarders pull out their best tricks at contest honoring late scene supporter

Sunday, dozens of skateboarders, supporters and spectators gathered at Owens Field skate park for the Mayfield Classic, a competition that was meant to raise money for the care of its namesake.

Many people said Michael Mayfield would want the skateboarding to go on even if he wasn’t there.

Mayfield, who was known for his endless support of the skateboard scene and as a father figure to many young skaters, died Saturday after a cancer diagnosis in August, according to friends and family.

“Michael would’ve loved this,” Alex Fulmer said.

Fulmer often skates in the morning when Mayfield would clean and ready the park for skateboarding, one of the many things he did to shore up the skate community.

“It’s amazing all of these people came together to celebrate his life and skating,” Fulmer said.

A fundraiser for the Mayfield family’s medical expenses is still ongoing.

Here are some scene of the competition:

Johnny Shaw does a 5-0 grind David Travis Bland

Landon Zanfardino gets some air with a kickflip indy David Travis Bland

Johnny Shaw carving a bowl. David Travis Bland

Connor Lock hops off the coping of the bowl with a blunt fakie David Travis Bland