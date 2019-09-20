‘Vegas of the East Coast’: Where you can tie the knot in the Myrtle Beach sky

Myrtle Beach area’s tiny chapel: History and a look inside The Travelers Chapel on U.S. 501 is a place of prayer, meditation and sometimes weddings. The small chapel was built in 1972, and is always open and free to the public. Here’s the history and a look inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Travelers Chapel on U.S. 501 is a place of prayer, meditation and sometimes weddings. The small chapel was built in 1972, and is always open and free to the public. Here’s the history and a look inside.

There are weddings in churches, weddings on the beach, weddings in a backyard.

And then there are weddings in the air.

If you wish to break the norm with a nontraditional wedding, Myrtle Beach has quite a few options where you can tie the knot, including three unique spots in the air.

“We are definitely the Vegas of the East Coast,” said Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt, who has performed ceremonies at a number of interesting places along the Grand Strand.

Spots to get married in the air include the iconic SkyWheel, a helicopter, the Slingshot on Ocean Boulevard and a rooftop of a hotel or restaurant.

“We’re very fortunate here to have exciting options for couples,” Hunt said. “Some couples are looking for excitement. Getting married in the sky is very fun.”

Hunt said with more and more direct flights to Myrtle Beach, the area is an easy destination to travel to for weddings.

But in the air is not the only unique spot to say “I do” in Myrtle Beach. Here are a few other places to have your special day:

Ripley’s Aquarium

Wineries and vineyards, including Duplin Winery, La Belle Amie Vineyard and Grapeful Sisters Vineyard

Any of the Grand Strand’s public piers

Wonderworks

Family Kingdom Amusement Park

Pirate’s Voyage

Medieval Times

A boat

The Traveler’s Chapel