SC politicians, South Carolinians pay tribute Emily Clyburn

FILE -- Emily England Clyburn died the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 80. Associated Press

South Carolinians and U.S. politicians took a moment Thursday to remember the life of Dr. Emily Clyburn, the wife of U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

Emily — known as Ms. Emily to many — died Thursday morning at the age of 80.

▪ “My prayers for Congressman Clyburn and his family on the loss of his wife, Emily. May God hold them close and comfort them.” — S.C. Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston

▪ “Emily Clyburn was a wonderful and loyal friend to our university and role model for many. The wife of Congressman Jim Clyburn, she was also an alumna of @UofSC, activist and librarian. We are forever grateful for her generosity and years of service to the state of SC and #UofSC.” — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen

▪ “My heart goes out to @WhipClyburn on the loss of his dear wife Emily. I am keeping the Clyburn family in my thoughts and prayers.” — Clemson University President Jim Clements

▪ “Amanda and I are heartbroken by Ms. Emily’s passing. Our prayers are with @WhipClyburn + his family. She was a force of nature in our state - a champion for equality, opportunity, and education - who never stopped striving to make SC better. This is a tremendous loss for us all.” — U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston

▪ “Heartbreaking news this morning. Praying for @WhipClyburn & the entire family during this time.” — U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Anderson

▪ “Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Clyburn family and Ms. Emily’s loved ones. May God grant her eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon her.” — S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

▪ “I am deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Emily England Clyburn. She was one of the most kind and dynamic people I had ever met and lived a consequential life changing South Carolina and the United States for the better. My prayers go out to her husband of fifty-eight years, Congressman Jim Clyburn, and the entire Clyburn family who have suffered a mighty blow. I hope there is comfort in knowing that people throughout South Carolina and the United States share in your grief and greatly admire the many contributions made by Mrs. Clyburn. It was a great and well-lived life that should be an example to all.” — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

▪ “Tears are flowing. Today we lost an angel- Dr. Emily England Clyburn, the wife of @WhipClyburn. Ms. Emily was like a mom to me & the rock of the Clyburn family. She had a heart of gold & a spine of steel. I’ll miss you Ms. Emily, we all will! Rest well.” — Jaime Harrison, former chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party, running for U.S. Senate

▪ “Seeing a great man and faithful friend endure such a great loss makes me terribly sad. We’re thinking of you, Jim, and praying for your family.” — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts

▪ “I ask that South Carolinians keep Jim Clyburn and the Clyburn family in their hearts and lift them up through prayer today. Peggy and I are saddened by the passing of Ms. Emily, but are heartened that she has left a legacy of love, joy, and strength with the Clyburn family.” — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster

▪ “Elaine and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Emily Clyburn, the wife of SC Congressman Jim Clyburn. Please take a moment today to lift their family up in prayer.” — U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill

▪ “Wrenzie and I are heartbroken to hear that Emily England Clyburn has passed away. We are praying for @WhipClyburn and the entire family during this time.” — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach

▪ “Rest in Power, Miss Emily. A true civil rights hero and icon. Like Modjeska, Septima, and Coretta she changed the course of history in her own right. @WhipClyburn, @MignonClyburn, @JClyburnReed and #Angela my prayers are with you.” — Bakari Sellers, former S.C. State House representative and CNN contributor

▪ “So sad to hear of the passing of Congressman James Clyburn’s beloved wife, Emily. Sandy and I are keeping Jim and the whole Clyburn family in our prayers at this difficult time.” — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

▪ “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to @WhipClyburn and his family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with them as they go to this very difficult time.” — SC. Attorney General Alan Wilson

▪ Our deepest condolences from the @SCGOP. @WhipClyburn and his family will be in all of our prayers.” — S.C. Republican Party

▪ “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Emily Clyburn. Emily was truly a gift to our state and affected so many throughout her lifetime. Our hearts are with @WhipClyburn, her family, and all those who knew and loved her.” — S.C. House Democrats