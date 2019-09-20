Friend tries to save 79-year-old SC woman from house fire

How Columbia Fire Department trains to fight fires Columbia Fire Department firefighter Jason Joannides walks through the training process in a simulated burning building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Fire Department firefighter Jason Joannides walks through the training process in a simulated burning building.

A woman went into a burning house to try to save her 79-year-old friend, according to the Kershaw County Coroner

Unfortunately, nothing could be done.

Friday, Kershaw County’s coroner identified the 79-year-old woman who died. Beulah Barton died of smoke inhalation and burns, coroner David West said in a statement.

Thursday, just after 6 p.m., Kershaw County firefighters were called to a house fire on Thoroughfare Branch Road near the small town of Cassatt, West said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A person told a 911 operator that a person was trapped inside. Kershaw County Fire Service arrived and found the house engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told the firefighters that Barton was still inside. At one point during the blaze, a friend of Barton rushed into the burning house, attempting to get Barton out, according to West.

The friend suffered burns and was airlifted to a burn center in Augusta. The friend was not identified by authorities.