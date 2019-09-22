One killed after being hit by EMS unit on Midlands-area road, SC Highway Patrol says

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A person was killed in an early-morning crash involving an EMS unit on a Midlands-area road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle vs. pedestrian collision occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Kelly Bridge Road in Lee County, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

That is about 60 miles east of Columbia.

A person was standing in the road and was struck by an ambulance heading east, according to Collins.

The pedestrian died at the scene, said Collins, who did not report any other injuries.

The pedestrian will be publicly identified after the Lee County Coroner’s Office notifies the next of kin.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

