2-year-old dies after she was pulled out of a South Carolina pond, coroner says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 2-year-old girl died after she was pulled out of a South Carolina pond, officials say.

She was in the water near a North Charleston residential area when she was found Saturday night, the city’s police department told WCIV.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, WCSC reports.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Ja’Naiyah Holt of North Charleston, according to the station and other news outlets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the “cause of death is pending an awaiting autopsy,” WCBD reported Sunday.

The North Charleston Police department is investigating the case, according to WCBD.

The incident came the same week a 52-year old swimmer died after he was pulled to shore in Charleston County.

Harvey Howard Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, was given CPR on a Sullivan’s Island beach before he was taken to a hospital. His cause of death as of Friday was also pending.