Family worried about missing Army veteran with PTSD from Lexington County, group says

The family of a Lexington County man is asking for help locating the missing veteran, according to the National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc.

The group and the Springdale Police Department asked for assistance in finding Levi J. Bradstreet, according to a Facebook post.

A U.S. Army Infantry veteran, Bradstreet is believed to be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury, the post said.

He takes medication and was last seen Sept. 20 at the Barrington, Massachusetts Police Department, the group said. Bradstreet asked for directions to Interstate 90 North and was driving a blue Ford F-150.

Bradstreet has made statements about “wanting to be back in the mountains like he was in Afghanistan,” according to the post.

The behavior has caused Bradstreet’s family to be very worried for him, the group said.

Bradstreet is described as a 5-foot-11, 235 pound man with brown eyes, short black hair and a full beard with some gray in it, and has a spade tattoo on his upper left arm, according to the post.

His truck’s license plate number is V47451, and it has a large decal covering the back window with the word “Infantry” and golden crossed rifles, according to the group.

Anyone with information about Bradstreet is asked to call 911 or Springdale police at 803-796-3160.

