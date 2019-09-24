South Carolina State campus shooting suspect charged, university says

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A man faces multiple charges following a campus shooting that injured two women, South Carolina State University said.

The shooting occurred Sept. 20, and campus was locked down for more than five hours, The State reported.

On Monday, the university said Joshua Collier had been arrested for his role in the shooting.

The 22-year-old Orangeburg man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, as well as possession of a firearm, according to the university.

Collier is being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center, but South Carolina State Campus Police are searching for another person suspected of being involved in the shooting, the university said.

The early-morning shooting occurred near an on-campus dorm, and the women were hit in the leg by gunfire, WYFF reported.

Both women are college students, with one enrolled at S.C. State and the other going to Claflin University, according to WLTX.

Their injuries are not considered life threatening, according to the university.

A university official said the incident started in an off-campus fight involving multiple people, The Times & Democrat reported. It escalated as the people went to campus and started shooting, hitting the women who were walking nearby, per WLTX.

Both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-536-7188.