Section of busy road in downtown Columbia closed for repairs, city says

‘Ugliest road in Columbia’ to get face lift Main Street, south of the State Capitol, will be renovated to become more pedestrian friendly and attractive Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Main Street, south of the State Capitol, will be renovated to become more pedestrian friendly and attractive

A section of a busy road in downtown Columbia will be closed until further notice, the City of Columbia Water Works said Tuesday.

The 2100 block of Sumter Street is being closed for repairs, city officials said in a news release. That is where Sumter intersects with Elmwood Avenue, near the intersection with Bull Street.

There is no timetable for how long the road will be closed, and information on the specific repairs being made was not available.

Detours have been put in place, and city officials are asking drivers to avoid that section of Sumter Street. This could cause traffic issues in the already densely-packed area during the evening commute.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers,” officials said in the release. “We ask for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in your area.”

Questions or concerns about the repairs can be made to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

SHARE COPY LINK Main Street, south of the State Capitol, will be renovated to become more pedestrian friendly and attractive