Traffic blocked on major highway in Columbia after fiery crash, SC officials say

Traffic was blocked on a major Midlands highway Thursday following a multi-vehicle collision that had smoke funneling into the sky.

The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Interstate 20, near Exit 71, the South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted. That is the exit for U.S. 21, also known as North Main Street in Columbia.

All of the westbound lanes were blocked, according to SCDOT.

A fire engine was on the scene as smoke billowed up from the wreck, SCDOT camera’s showed.

Injuries were reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the number of vehicles involved, or the condition of the crash victims was not available.

No timetable has been given for when the road will fully reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel, as traffic backs up on the highway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

