Firefighters battling Columbia junkyard blaze that fills sky with smoke

The Columbia Fire Department battled a blaze Tuesday that filled the sky with smoke at an area junkyard.

The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. at the American Recycling & Parts on Fairfield Road, the fire department said on its Twitter feed.

Because of the blaze, the 7700 block of Fairfield Road is closed, and drivers should avoid the area. That is near the intersection with Interstate 20.

No injuries have been reported, but the flames have caused damage, according to the fire department.

Multiple vehicles have been damaged by the blaze, producing lots of smoke, the fire department tweeted.

Crews are trying to get the burning under control from above, and are using a number of ladder trucks to try and douse the flames, according to the tweet.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

